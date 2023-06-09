Anglican Church | Archbishop of Canterbury chastises Ugandan priests for supporting anti-gay law

According to the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, Anglicans cannot support legislation that conflicts with Christian doctrine.

English the symbolic spiritual head of the Anglican Church, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welbyhas called on Anglican priests in Uganda to reject the new anti-gay law.

President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni passed the law recently.

This is reported by the British broadcasting company BBC, among others.

The Archbishop of Canterbury leads not only the Church of England, but also the entire worldwide Anglican Communion. In May, the archbishop blessed his position as king Charles’s.

According to the BBC, Welby has written to the head of the Ugandan church To Stephen Kaziimba message to express his “sadness and dismay” that in Uganda the church has come to support a law that can be interpreted as discriminatory.

According to the Church of Uganda, about 36 percent of the country’s 45 million inhabitants are Anglicans.

In Uganda, sex between two men can currently be sentenced to life imprisonment. The new law also defines “severe homosexuality”, where a person can transmit the HIV virus to their partner. It can even result in a death sentence.