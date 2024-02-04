Home page World

From: Julian Mayr

After hours of perseverance, professional anglers in Florida make a catch that exceeds all their expectations. Then they make a decision.

Santa Rosa Island – Fishing is one Fascination that often requires a lot of patience. It can easily take hours before the coveted prey grabs the bait in the river, lake or sea – if a fish bites at all. This also applies to professional anglers like Blaine Kenny and Dylan Wier from Pensacola, Florida.

Throughout the night of January 31st, the two Americans waited in vain on a beach on Santa Rosa Island in the Gulf of Mexico to make a catch. But for her the wait was worth it. Because what they had on the hook the next day exceeded any imagination of the two fishing professionals.

USA: Professional anglers in Florida are hunting giant marine predators and want to catch the “biggest shark possible”.

The goal for Kenny, whose company Coastal Worldwide sells fishing equipment and organizes fishing trips, and his partner Wier wasn't to catch just any sea creature. Landing large fish, such as swordfish or tuna, is nothing unusual for the two anglers. They only used the 36 kilogram head of a previously caught yellowfin tuna as bait for something much larger.

The two wanted to land the “biggest shark possible,” as they posted on YouTube Video confirmed. In the footage you can see how something began to pull on the pair's fishing line around 8 a.m. on the morning of January 31st. Before that, nothing had moved for hours. The two anglers knew immediately: they had something huge on their fish.

Drone footage shows: Anglers have caught a great white shark

“Only a few things are possible: a mako, a giant tiger, a great white shark or the largest dusky shark we have ever seen in our lives,” said Weir. For almost an hour, Kenny tried to pull the previously unknown shark closer to shore.

Using a drone, the two were able to not only determine where the monster was, but also what species of shark it was. “Look at this,” Weir said to his fishing partner and showed him the drone footage: “It’s a great white shark. That's a fucking monster, dude. This isn’t just any shark.”

According to the fishing duo, the giant great white shark probably weighed at least 500 kilograms

After Kenny pulled the animal into shallower water, the two anglers set out to free the shark from the hook. According to Wier, due to its size and the type of shark, this had to be done quickly so that the animal did not die. Equipped with special equipment, the anglers managed to remove the hook. So that he could leave the shallows of the bank area again, the professionals had to help a little.

A professional fishing duo caught a huge predatory fish in Florida. © Coastal Worldwide

Eventually the colossus swam on its way again and disappeared beneath the surface of the water. According to Kenny and Weir, the white shark, which is around three meters long, probably weighs at least 500 kilograms. “The feeling this fish gives you really can't be put into words,” said Kenny, describing the catch at the end of the video.

