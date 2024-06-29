Home page World

From: Julian Mayr

Press Split

A huge catfish took the bait from Jakub Vágner in the Czech Republic. (Montage) © Jakub Vagner/Facebook

Sometimes it’s worth waiting. This is a motto that anglers in particular must heed. A Czech fishing professional has now managed to make a record-breaking catch.

Jihomoravský – There are people who wait a long time for their greatest wishes to come true. Be it a dream holiday in the Caribbean, the birth of a child or a European Championship title for the German national teamwhich is now 28 years old. One Czech angler says he waited 33 years to land a real monster. World-famous fisherman Jakub Vágner from Prague managed a record-breaking catch in local waters on June 21st.

Czech angler Jakub Vágner makes a huge catch – “The fish immediately pulled me into the water”

“All I can see is a big shadow,” Vágner wrote a few days ago on Instagram and FacebookThere he described in detail the day on which he and his friend Michal would write Czech fishing history – at least unofficially. As he goes on to say, he cast his line into the water exactly where he had spotted the huge shadow in the water.

Tired from the lack of sleep he had had the previous days, he asks his friend to look after the rods. “I close my eyes and slowly sink into dreamland, but Michal is already screaming for his life,” said the internationally renowned angler and world record holder. The fishing rod he had specially developed bent “brutally”. “The fish immediately pulled me into the water and a huge tail fin cut through the surface of the water,” Vágner’s detailed post continues.

Anglers win 20-minute battle against giant catfish: Is it a record catch?

It took 20 minutes before the two of them managed to pull the “giant”, a catfish, onto the bank. “A huge head is lying at my feet and I can’t even see the tail fin,” he describes the fish. The angler has never seen one this long before. It quickly becomes clear to Vágner: the catfish must be at least 2.6 metres long. Measurements confirm the estimate. The giant fish that Vágner and his friend caught in Jihomoravský, in the south of Moravia, measures a whopping 261 centimetres.

“This is the moment I have been waiting for for 33 years of catfish fishing,” Vágner tells his community and admits that he even shed tears. Press release The 42-year-old Czech is even credited with setting a new national record for his company. Anglers in the USA, however, made a completely different “catch” – they rescued dozens of dogs from the water.

Due to lack of official statistics: Vágner’s giant fish not a record catch

Although Vágner called the catch a new record, the Czech and Moravian fishing associations could not confirm this as they do not keep official statistics. “I don’t even know where the fishing records are kept,” the news portal quotes tn.nova the spokesman of the Czech Fishermen’s Association. The secretary of the Moravian Fishermen’s Association made a similar statement: “I don’t know anything about that.”

The Czech angler’s joy at the mega catch is not dampened by his lack of records. “Time in nature is my greatest gift,” Vágner concluded in his article. A similar A 12-year-old boy also made a big catch in 2023.

In addition to his record-breaking catches, the fishing pro has also appeared in various media formats, including the documentary series “Fish Warrior” on National Geographic and “Big Fish Man” on Discovery ChannelIn 2022 he was awarded the Medal of Merit 1st degree by the President of the Czech Republic. (jm)