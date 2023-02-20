FromBjarne Kommnick close

Two anglers catch a rare catch. But the prey fights back and attacks the two. The traces of it are clearly visible.

Los Angeles – The high seas harbor many dangers. A couple from the United States also had to realize this. The two had gone out to sea together with their fishing boat to fish. But instead of the usual prey, another sea creature bites the rake: an octopus. And he fights back. The two can record the spectacular catch and put the video online. Now the couple’s trip is going viral.

Animals squids Size 30 to 90 centimeters Weight 3-10kg Scientific name Coleoidea

Couple fishing for squid – who shoots liquid at them

The TikTok page failarmy, which has over 18 million followers, also posted the couple’s video. More than 50 million people have already seen the video, and over 6 million users have given it a like. First you see the water mixed with black ink. Because if squids are in danger, they use their ink sac to shoot the black liquid at the opponent.

A video is circulating online showing a squid attacking two anglers. © TikTok / failarmy

Squids do this to confuse their opponents such as sharks, dolphins or eels, but also humans. With success, as the couple’s fishing trip proves. In the next step, the video can be heard hearing the couple laugh excitedly, presumably because they can’t believe what they just caught. Only last Fishermen caused a stir after accidentally catching a sunfish.

“Would have fallen out of the boat laughing”: Netz laughs at squid attack

Moments later, the octopus strikes. A splashing sound can be heard and the angler gasping for air. The couple fell silent in the next moment. First the angler films his partner, who looks in his direction, visibly stunned. Then he changes the perspective and films himself: You can see how the angler’s face is covered with the ink of the squid.

This unexpected surprise is also visible to the man. Then the video ends. But the network is celebrating the contribution. A user writes: “I probably would have fallen out of the boat laughing”. And even with the angler couple, despite the bewilderment, it seems as if they were amused about their encounter with the squid. Another user commented: “I didn’t expect that”.

“Loudest Silence Ever”: Squid Attack Goes Viral on TikTok

A user states that the “food” would have ruined the date. “He probably didn’t want to end up as dinner,” writes another user. Another user attests to the man: “Now he looks like a monster”. One user notes “the loudest silence ever” and alludes to the woman’s long breath for laughter. One man comments: “I don’t think he knows what happened to this day”. In any case, the couple must have made an encounter that would not happen to most anglers, similar to one North Sea fisherman who caught a mysterious baby dragon.

Rubric list image: © TikTok / failarmy