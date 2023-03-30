World boxing runners-up Angie Valdez and Jenny Arias They returned to the country after the feat achieved in New Delhi (India). The boxers were honored by the Colombian Boxing Federation, this Wednesday, in Barranquilla.

The athletes, who obtained silver medals in bouts of 60 kg (Valdez) and 54 kg (Arias) referred to their experience in the Women’s World Cup, in which Colombia also added two bronze medals, under the command of the coach Rafael Iznaga.

A talent that recovered Colombia

They asked me to go to Azerbaijan, where they were going to pay me $1,200 a month just for training.

Valdez, from Barranquilla, assured that the triumphs she reaps today are the product of “sacrifice, willpower and love for what I do. My motivation is my family, my brothers, to continue doing what I love”.

The boxer, who lives in the La Cangrejera neighborhood, in the corregimiento of La PlayaThrough tears, she recalled her beginnings and the “sacrifices” she had to make, including going to Azerbaijan because in Colombia she was not taken into account.

“They only called the one that was in first and second place. I was the third and had no chance in the selection. They suggested that I go to Azerbaijan, where they were going to pay me $1,200 a month just for training,” he said.

Valdez, who couldn’t hold back her tears remembering her story, added that at that time “my mom was in jail, it was a difficult situation, so I left. The first month she had the $1,200 in my account. They proposed that she compete for them, she already had a passport and nationality ”.

But the news reached the coach’s ears rafael iznagawho had always bet on Angie’s talent, and who she asked to come back.

“Two months later I returned at the request of the coach and here I am,” said the boxer, who was accompanied by her family, her father Manuel María and her three sisters, as well as Luis Villarreal, the forger of Angie Paola’s career.

Angie Valdez and Jenny Arias received a commemorative plaque for their performance in India. The event was held at the Elite Quadrilateral Gymnasium. See also Colombia secures three bronzes in the Women's Boxing World Cup

Her son, the motivation of Jenny Arias

Being a mother has given me the strength and will

The 32-year-old boxer from Risaraldense said that the motivation to continue in this sport is her 13-year-old son.

“I think that being a mother has given me the strength and will and it is what has not allowed me to throw in the towel at times when I want to say I can’t take it anymore, but I think of my son and the future I want to give him and that helps me to move forward”, he asserted.

He also had words for coach Iznaga. “Thank you and highlight the work of coach Rafael, a person with whom I have been working for seven years. One of the most accomplished trainers in Colombian boxing. His delivery and sacrifice with the team are to be admired. Enduring nine women in a selection is not an easy task“, said.

Iznaga, the artificer

The Cuban, who has been the architect of several glories in this sport, assured that “Angie has balls to hit women and men.”

For the World Cup in India, Iznaga stated that “we made a complete change in the training of the boxers. A special job to take care of them and this gave us results. We have the revelation of the world championship that is Angie Valdez “

In 2019 he set his eye on the Barranquilla boxer, whom he compared to the former world champion Fidel Bassa. “She’s a tremendous boxer,” she stated.

Iznaga adds another three silver medals in world championships with Yuberjen Martínez, Jessica Caicedo and Íngrit Valencia.

The event was chaired by Alberto Torres, president of the Colombian Boxing Federation, Helmut Bellingrodt, representative of the Colombian Olympic Committee and other boxing personalities.

