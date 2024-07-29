Second Colombian victory in boxing Paris 2024 Olympic Games And this time the one who emerged victorious was Angie Valdeswho in the fight in the 60 kilo category defeated Donjeta Sadiku, Kosovo, 2-3.

The first round went to the Colombian, as the judges declared her the winner 4-1, thanks to the fact that she landed more blows to her opponent’s face, an offensive with which she began to forge her victory.

The second round was even closer, as the Barranquilla rival went looking to reduce the victory, with blows that helped her score, but not win, as she went down 3-2.

For the last one, Valdés came in more confident, calm and submitted to defend herself from the attacks of her opponent, who always tried to attack her to send her to the ground, but it was not to be.

The Colombian has her sights set on an Olympic medal and is determined to overcome all the adversities she faces: competing in the Games for the first time, being only 23 years old and having been seeded in sixth position.

Born in Barranquilla on July 14, 2000, Valdés’ goal is to win a medal and forget about the many problems that plagued her and that still have some after-effects.

She earned her place in the Olympic Games after her participation in the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, when she won the silver medal and after losing to the Brazilian Beatriz Ferreira Soares, who is her great rival for the medals in Paris.

Ferreira Soares beat her in last year’s World Championships, where Valdés took the silver medal, making her one of the favourites to finish on the podium this time in France.

He already has a rival

Her next match will be against Ireland’s Kellie Harrintong, seeded three, who beat Italy’s Alexia Mesiano 5-0.

If the Barranquilla native wins this fight, she will be assured, for the moment, of the bronze medal and will go for the gold.

That fight will be next Wednesday at 5:54 p.m. Paris time, 10:54 a.m. Colombian time.