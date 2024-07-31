Angie Valdes He reached the third round of boxing Paris 2024 Olympic Games after falling in the 60 kilo category with the Irish Kellie Harrington and lost the chance to secure the bronze medal after going 5-0 down.

According to the criteria of

The fight was all about her rival, but the defeat was to be expected, as the Irishwoman is the current Olympic champion, a gold she won in Tokyo 2021.

It was not easy

And he demonstrated that class in the ring, as from the first round he dominated Valdés, who at 21 years old arrived at his first Olympic Games and left with a record of one win and one loss.

In her first outing, the young athlete from Barranquilla managed to advance to the next round, after winning a close fight against Dionjeta Sadiku, Kosovo, 3-2, which gave them the option to face the Irish.

He was born in the capital of Atlantic On July 14, 2000, Valdés had the goal of winning a medal and forgetting about the many problems that followed her and that still have some after-effects.

He came to the competition after having obtained the quota in the Pan American Games in Santiago 2023, when she beat the Venezuelan in the semi-final Krisandy Rios.

It was precisely at those Games that she lost the opportunity to reach the Olympics with the perfect cycle, as in the final she fell 5-0 to the Brazilian. Beatriz Ferreira Soares, who also beat her in the final of 2023 World Cup and left her with the money.

Valdés’ performance was good, as he not only has the experience of having competed in his first Olympics, but also of winning an Olympic diploma.