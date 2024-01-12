You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Angie Orjuela.
Angie Orjuela.
The Colombian already has her place secured.
Angie Orjuela, member of Team Porvenir, will compete this weekend in the Houston Half Marathonan athletic event that opens its 2024 calendar with the objective of Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
The national marathon record holder “2:25:35” will begin her season in the traditional 21 kilometer athletic event in the United Statess, a test in which he will seek his best performance for the 42 kilometers of Paris.
The race
Orjuela has just won on December 31 in the traditional San Silvestre de Chía. Additionally, she was third in the half marathon of Bogota and won the 21 kilometer Women's Race.
“It is a very fast event, it has the best international elite athletes, and I hope to have the best sensations since it is my first base event before the Olympic Games,” said Angie Orjuela prior to her trip.
The woman from Bogotá will travel this Friday, January 12, to her athletic competition.
It is worth remembering that the member of Team Porvenir is classified for the 2024 Olympic Games thanks to her record achieved in the Berlin Marathon, in September 2023.
