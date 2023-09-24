Colombia reached 26 athletes classified for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games this Sunday, in which the delegation aspires to win gold medals again. The new member of the group is the long distance runner Angie Orjuela.

The marchers Lorena Arenas and Eider Arévalo, the jumper Natalia Linares and the Colombian women’s soccer team (which may have 18 players in the competition) had already assured their presence in Paris.

Then, The turn is for the diver Daniel Restrepo, who won the box in the world championship of the discipline that takes place in Fukuoka (Japan).

Restrepo finished in 11th place in the 3-meter springboard event, thus achieving, for the second time in his career, a place to compete in the Olympics. He had already been to Tokyo 2020.

In 2018, Restrepo was the standard bearer of the Colombian delegation at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, in which he won the gold medal. He also climbed to the top of the podium in the Lima 2019 Pan American Games.

The young sprinter Ronal Longa won the bronze medal in the 100 meter dash of the South American Athletics Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil.



Longa achieved a time of 9 seconds 99 seconds. to achieve the box and the national mark, since the minimum mark for the distance is 10 seconds.

The gold went to Asinga Issamade, 18 years old, from Suriname, with 9.89 s and the silver went to Erik Felipe Barbosa, Brazil, with 9.97 s.

Orjuela (Porvenir) achieved the qualification record for the Olympics, broke the national and South American record, after finishing in box 16 of the Berlin Marathonn, with a time of 2 hours, 25 minutes and 35 seconds.

Those classified by Colombia for the Paris Olympic Games

1. Lorena Arenas (march)

2. Eider Arévalo (march)

3 to 20. Colombian women’s team (18 players)

21. Natalia Linares (long jump)

22. Daniel Restrepo (diving)

23. Ronal Longa (100 m, athletics)

24. Flor Denis Ruiz (javelin throw, athletics)

25. Tatiana Renteria (wrestling)

26. Angie Orjuela (marathon, athletics)

