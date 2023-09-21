Angie Jibaja used her Instagram account to announce that she would denounce Romina Gachoy after, during the night of last Wednesday, she appeared on ‘Magaly TV, la firma’. As is known, the Uruguayan model and Jean Paul Santa Maria They ended their relationship and some media outlets have been interviewing them. In an extensive statement from this social network, one could read: “I will talk to my lawyers in order to take legal action against the lady Romina Gachoy“.

Angie Jibaga would sue Romina Gachoy

Angie Jibaja did not tolerate that the still wife of Jean Paul Santa Maria spoke on Magaly Medina’s program about her two youngest children, so she used her social networks to speak out about it, in addition to asking the presenter to stop her comments towards her and her children. Thus, she announced that she would sue her.

Angie Jibaja speaks out. Photo: Instagram

The model wrote: “After learning that yesterday, Mrs. Romina Gachoy appeared before the program Magaly Medina providing statements about events that would have occurred (according to her) involving minors, I urge the professional media and especially Ms. Romina to cease their comments towards me and the minors involved, because all of the above It is being investigated. (…) I will talk to my lawyers in order to take legal action against the lady. Romina Gachoy”.

Angie Jibaja went to the Prosecutor’s Office seeking to obtain custody of her children with Jean Paul

After Jean Paul Santa María and Romina Gachoy ended their relationship, the model appeared at the Corporate Provincial Prosecutor’s Office Specialized in Violence Against Women and Integration of the Los Olivos Family Group, in order to obtain guardianship of his two youngest children, who live with their father and Romina Gachoy.

Different media intercepted the ‘Tattoo Girl’, who preferred not to give details. “I cannot speak on the recommendation of my lawyer and I have to be airtight,” Angie said before quickly getting into a car that was waiting for her.