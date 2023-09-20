Angie Jibaja went to the facilities of the Corporate Provincial Prosecutor’s Office Specialized in Violence Against Women and Integration of the Los Olivos Family Group to seek to solve the legal problems that prevent her from obtaining custody of her children, a product of her former relationship with Jean Paul Santa María.

That occurs in the middle of the announcement of the separation between the singer of The Great International Orchestra and Romina Gachoy, who cared for the minors in question.

What did Angie Jibaja say?

Angie Jibaja is going through a relaxed and calm period after moving to Chili with his mother and improve his quality of life through religion. Now, the model has returned to Peru to discuss the legal issues regarding her children and a possible participation in the reality show.Brave land’.

Jibaja was approached by different entertainment media upon leaving the Prosecutor’s Office; Given this, she avoided providing statements by pointing out that it was due to a legal recommendation.

“I cannot speak on the recommendation of my lawyer and I have to be hermetic”Angie said to quickly get into the car that was waiting for her.

What did Angie Jibaja say about her children?

The model has spoken openly about how hard it is not to be able to share with her youngest children, who are today under the guardianship of her father, Jean Paul Santa María. “I don’t know how much longer I can endure, not being able to see them or talk to them. They taught me the meaning of true love. I miss you so much. I want to see them, hug them, kiss them, watch them play, watch them while they sleep, hear their laughter, see their eyes. My only family. My heart tries to be well, but I only survive in the hope of seeing them again,” she said.

