Angie Jibaja You want to leave the most controversial episodes of your life in the past. For this reason, she traveled to Chile to be by her mother’s side and take new breaths. In this sense, the Peruvian model not only made a mea culpa with the woman who gave her life, but also revealed that she gave him a piece of land that she owned in the neighboring southern country so that she can restart her life from scratch. and build a new future in that nation.

“My mom has a super big house and she has a super cute husband and they have welcomed me well. For example, they are giving me a piece of land there. The best, because I’m going to be able to build my little house the way I want and we’re going to see what the future holds for me, because right now I’m thinking about the here and today.” indicated for “Love and fire”.

Angie Jibaja apologizes to her mother for failing her in the past

Another revelation that Angie Jibaja made was about her behavior with her mother in the past. The eccentric model made a mea culpa and acknowledged that he did not behave well with her, so she took advantage of the cameras to apologize.

“I am here happy with my mommy. You know that I behaved very badly with her at some point, it is something that I will never do again in my life. I regret it very much. Mom there is only one and my mom has always been with me through all of them, through thick and thin, but especially through the worst. I love you mama”said the model.

Angie Jibaja was sentenced after losing trial against Carlos Cacho

Angie Jibaja faces a new problem, this time judicial, after losing a trial against Carlos Cacho. In this sense, the Judiciary of Lima sentenced the model to two years in suspended prison and the payment of 10,000 soles, she was later found guilty of defamation against the well-known makeup artist. It should be noted that the also actress must comply with a series of restrictive measures.

Angie Jibaja will serve two years in prison suspended after a ruling against her. Photo: Judiciary

Angie Jibaja: Why did Carlos Cacho denounce the model?

Angie Jibaja visited Latina’s “Válgame Dios” program in April 2019, which was hosted by Rodrigo González. The model surprised after revealing that Carlos Cacho was the one who started her on drugs. Given this, the makeup artist was upset and announced that she would go to legal channels to clear her name.

“I will not ignore this, I am already talking to my lawyer and at the same time we will file a lawsuit. Angie Jibaja is not to my liking, she has never been my friend and I never stopped with her (…) I understand you, Angie. I know you’re sick, you’re sick. I’m not going down to get into an argument with you”pointed out the stylist.

Angie Jibaja and Carlos Cacho had a legal dispute since 2019. Photo: Latina/GLR

Angie Jibaja reveals why she erased her tattoos

Angie Jibaja surprised by making a mea culpa about her excesses and confirmed that she had become a Jehovah’s Witness. In an interview with “Love and Fire”, the controversial model confessed why she decided to remove the marks on her body. “One of the things I want to do is cleanse my body not only inside, but also outside,” manifested.

