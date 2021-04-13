Former model Angie Jibaja reappeared before the television screens to publicize her position regarding the recent criminal sentence that Ricardo Márquez has been ordered for attempted femicide.

During her presence on the Magaly tv program, the firm, the former model declared that she respects the decision of the authorities. “It seems fair to me that he is detained,” he said before the cameras of the Magaly Medina program.

However, he also expressed that he would have preferred Márquez to serve his sentence outside of jail due to his advanced age. “I would have liked him to pay for it in a psychiatric center or a nursing home,” he added, but he assured almost immediately that this does not mean that he was justifying the attack he suffered from him.

Medina Y Jibaja They also talked about the problem of drug addiction that has constantly affected the personal and professional life of the former model.

“Getting off drugs or coming out of depression is completely difficult. I am now at a time in my life where I can thank God that I have left. I am not going to lie to you, I have had relapses, for me being away from my children is still something that affects me too much, “he said. Angie.

The also actress took advantage of the cameras to announce to viewers that she is starting a project to sell beauty products. She assured that staying focused on her work is what is helping her overcome her addiction and depression problems.