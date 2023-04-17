Family is first. Through a video posted on his official Instagram account, Angie Jibaja was shown at his mother’s house in Chile. In the clip she comments that she has reflected and admits that he behaved badly with his mother by not treating her as she deserves on many occasions. That is why he shared the news with his followers, indicating that “there is only one mother, and she has always been in all of them.” The followers of the popular ‘Tattoo Girl’ praised the act in the comments box leaving positive texts.

“I am here happy with my mommy. You know that I behaved very badly with her at some point, it is something that I will never do again in my life. I regret it very much. Mom there is only one and my mom has always been with me through all of them, through thick and thin, but especially through the worst. Mom, I love you,” said the model and businesswoman.

