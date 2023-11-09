Former Peruvian model Angie Jibaja is once again the protagonist of a scandal after being denounced by a woman for leaving the apartment she rented to her in poor condition. The owner of this property decided to speak out about this fact for the cameras of ‘Magaly TV, la firma’. This program hosted by Magaly Medina will broadcast all the details of this controversy this Wednesday, November 8, starting at 9:45 pm through the ATV signal.

What did the owner of the property that Angie Jibaja rented say?

The cameras of the program ‘Magaly TV, la firma’ reached the apartment where Angie Jibaja lived after the owner of this property accused her of destroying the room. In those images, you can see the unmade bed, beer cans on the floor, scattered papers, and dirty furniture.

In this regard, the owner of the apartment admitted that she argued with the former model for a reason “What happened is that she didn’t want to leave,” he said at first. After that, the woman showed a paper and indicated that it was a drug. “This is cocaine. They may think I’m a drug dealer”were the words of the owner of the property.

