Angie Jibaja denounces a subject for assault and attempted rape, according to images from the preview of the Magaly Medina program this Friday, March 10. In the promotion, you can see the ‘Tattoo Girl’ accuse a man, whose identity is still unknown, and ask police officers for help.

Detailed information will be presented tonight by the show program of the popular ‘Urraca’. Previously, the former model would have starred in a report in which she was seen allegedly consuming illegal substances.

The advance of “Magaly TV, the firm” about Angie Jibaja

On the night of March 10, Magaly Medina will present exclusively videos starring Angie Jibaja, in which she can be heard accusing a subject of wanting to sexually assault her. In the promotional images, it is seen that those involved are inside what would be the home of the aggressor.

In addition, The Police appeared at the scene to help the ex-model. It is not the first time that she has been seen in a situation of this magnitude and the versions of the facts will surely be explained during the broadcast of the show program.

Magaly will present a report on Angie Jibaja. Photo: composition LR/ ATV/ Instagram

Angie Jibaja spoke after images of the Magaly program

On February 7, Angie Jibaja was once again in the eye of the storm after the announcement of “Magaly TV, the firm” in which she is seen allegedly consuming illegal substances, which led to speculation of a relapse. However, hours before the broadcast of the images, the “Girl with the tattoos” herself spoke out.

Through his social networks, he assured that, despite being a public person, he has a private life. In the same way, he affirmed that the images were captured by malicious people and that he has begun to receive advice from coaches to change his life.

Angie Jibaja explained what she did after leaving TV

Hours before appearing in a report on “Magaly TV, the firm” on February 7, Angie Jibaja issued a statement explaining his current situation and what he does after disappearing from television.

“All this time I dedicated myself to preparing myself, studying with the coaches and training. My manager and his work team were with me throughout my preparation for my return to the media,” he wrote in his statement.

Angie Jibaja spoke on her social networks. Photo: Instagram

Angie Jibaja and her spiritual transformation

In July 2022, Angie Jibaja revealed that he was receiving treatment in to overcome his addictions. Likewise, he was surprised to say that he decided to make a spiritual change to improve various aspects of his life, for this reason, he claimed to have become a Jehovah’s Witness.

“I have been undergoing three different treatments in three different places. At the Hermilio Valdizán Hospital, I am practically finishing a multifamily treatment. What I want to do is cleanse my body, not only inside, but also outside, because I want to please Jehovah , to God and to Jesus”, he said to “Love and fire”.

Angie Jibaja speaks on her social networks. Photo: Composition LR/ Instagram

Angie Jibaja denounced Víctor Zamora for physical and psychological aggression

The investigation team of “Magaly TV, la firme” had access to the complaint for physical and psychological aggression that Angie Jibaja settled against Víctor Zamora in a police station after having been a victim of violence against women while he was in the subject’s property.

In addition, Magaly mentioned that the medical examiner she underwent showed that she had suffered multiple injuries as a result of the physical abuse that they caused her.