“Magaly TV, the firm” announced that Angie Jibaja made a complaint to Victor Zamora for physically and psychologically assaulting her. The legal doctor determined that both people had injuries, apparently from a struggle. Initially, it was his neighbors who alerted the authorities to this case at 9:10 pm It was detected that the detainee in flagrante “presented a breath of having consumed alcoholic beverages or narcotics.”

The case of Angie Jibaja

Several neighbors told that on the third floor of the apartment where he lives Angie Jibaja there is always “disorder and shouting”. Because of the ex-model’s cries, they called and opened the door for the police. The authorities were attended by the exactriz and a man without a polo shirt named Luis Enrique Navarrete 46 years old. According to the former model, this man is one of the four people with whom he shares the apartment.

Luis Enrique Navarrete, person who assisted the police. Photo: ATV

help channels

If you have been or know someone who has been affected or involved in acts of family or sexual violence, you can contact Line 100 of the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations for free, which has a team specialized in “providing information guidance and emotional support.

In addition, Line 100 has the power to refer the most serious cases of family or sexual violence to the Women’s Emergency Centers or the Urgent Care Service. This service is open 24 hours a day, every day of the year (including holidays).