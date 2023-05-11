Angie Jibaja and Janet Barboza They experienced a tense moment in the last broadcast of “América Hoy”. The popular “Tattoo Girl” did not tolerate the questions of Janet Barboza, who questioned why she does not see her children. “We understand that minors have a protection order against you,” said the popular “Rulitos” at first, to which Angie Jibaja replied: “Look, Janet, when you talk I ask you to report. I do not have (protection order)”. At another time, Jibaja did not want to continue the dialogue with Janet Barboza and asked her to have the pass with Ethel Pozo.

YOU CAN SEE: Angie Jibaja’s mother proud of her recovery in Chile: “She took the big step”

Angie Jibaja assures that Jean Paul Santa María is lying

The ex-partner of Jean Paul Santa María assured that the father of her children has distorted the information. “I do not have any restrictions to visit or see them. But that man (Jean Paul Santa María) is lying on that subject. The restriction that I have is to talk about that topic, about my family ”, added.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Peluchín’ supports Angie Jibaja after Magaly’s criticism: “You have nothing to prove to her”

Angie Jibaja claims to be ‘clean’

Subsequently, the former reality girl stressed that it is impossible for her children not to want to see her, because they have grown up with her: “First of all, I don’t know why they are not informed. I showed my toxicological and psychiatric tests and they all came out negative, ”she continued.

“We’re asking you because we’ve seen you in various images of different dens,” the popular “Rulitos” questioned again, to which Angie attacked: “Did you see me with something in my mouth? That was a long time ago, what they saw was the truth, I got a touch of something, that makes you laugh, that in another country it is legal, I am not going to make an apology, I am not proud and it was only once that they broadcast this . Janet you should inform yourself well, ”she replied with obvious annoyance.

Angie Jibaja patches Janet Barboza for ensuring that her first child is also a drug addict: “My son is decent, don’t talk about him.” Photo: Composition El Popular/América TV

Angie Jibaja attacks the hosts of “America Today”

After a few hours of the tense conversation between Angie Jibaja and the hosts of “America Today”, the “Tattoo Girl” decided to go out and speak on her social networks, very annoyed by the way the subject was touched on in the program.

“I think there are people who have to prepare well before touching on a sensitive topic, which I did not authorize. Janet Barboza is not well informed and talks nonsense. I never thought they would corner me like this, I thought it was a serious program, ” he said in a video.

#Angie #Jibaja #confronts #Janet #Barboza #live #inform #speaking