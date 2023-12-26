The disputes between Angie Jibaja and Jean Paul Santa María They don't seem to end. The afternoon of December 25ththe artist and his partner, Romina Gachoy, were with their minor children when they entered without authorization Angie Jibaja and a man named 'Armando'. Both, according to Jean Paul, would have been under the influence of alcohol or any other substance.

What happened to Angie Jibaja and Jean Paul Santa María?

Jean Paul Santa Maria detailed for Trome that Angie Jibaja would have entered her home together with a stranger in an unauthorized manner: “They entered through the main door that leads to the garage and then went to the next door that leads to our living room. How they did it is under investigation. We were calm at home (having lunch) and he appeared with the subject at around 3:30 in the afternoon.“.

He also reported that they were only able to get them out with the help of the PNP: “The Police made them sign a document and They are being investigated for the crime. The Police themselves are asking for guarantees for everyone as a family, since we are at risk right now.“He also expressed concern for the safety of his family members.

“Unfortunately, we had a bad time, it doesn't leave me alone. This person dared to enter my home as a criminal. According to witnesses, he would be in a state that leaves much to be desired. With his delusions and his things, he may one day cross paths and threaten the integrity of my family. My children are very scared, there is no right”said Jean Paul.

Angie Jibaja enters the home of Romina Gachoy and Jean Paul Santa María. Photo: LR/broadcast composition

Gachoy He explained that the children of Santa Maria and his youngest son live in constant fear: “The children felt very afraid of the situation, it continues to cause them psychological abuse, even though there are protection measures for them. Our son, the youngest, spent the entire night afraid, crying and having nightmares about what happened. We are tired of having to go through these things as a family.”, The model said very affected.

Help channels

If you are or know someone who has been affected or involved in acts of family or sexual violence, contact us for free at Line 100 from the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations, which has a team specialized in “providing information, guidance and emotional support.”