Angie Jibaja spoke out in response to the complaint made by Jean Paul Santa María, who pointed out that the former model along with a stranger entered his home unexpectedly when Christmas was being celebrated. Hours later, Jibaja denied Romina Gachoy's partner and shared the precise moment in which she touched their home and asked that she let your children see. In those images, the actress was also seen affected by what happened. In this note all the details.

Did Jean Paul Santa María accuse Angie Jibaja of entering his house without his permission?

Jean Paul Santa Maria He maintained in an interview for a local media that his ex-partner Angie Jibaja He entered his home, which he shares with Romina Gachoy, without her authorization and accompanied by a man.

“We were calm at home (having lunch) and he showed up with the subject at around 3:30 pm… We had a bad time. This person dared to enter my home as a criminal”he pointed.

Along these lines, the singer maintained that the PNP intervened to remove them. “They are investigating them for the crime. The Police themselves are asking for guarantees for everyone as a family,” he added.

For its part, Gachoy He maintained that the children of Santa Maria and Jibaja live in constant fear: “We are tired of having to go through these things as a family.”

Jean Paul Santa María and Angie Jibaja asked the PNP for guarantees for their family. Photo: LR/Instagram composition

Did Angie Jibaja deny Jean Paul Santa María?

Through his Instagram account, Angie Jibaja denied Jean Paul Santa María and Romina Gachoy, who accuse her of entering your home hastily. “There I show the videos from that day that show that I went to try to see my children, whom I have not been allowed to see for four years. I did it in an equanimous state, healthy and at peace. At no time did I enter his home, which, by the way, is inside a condominium. Enough of so many slanders. There is evidence,” he wrote.

In that line, Jibaja He indicated that he went to the police station to tell what happened at his ex-partner's home and that he will not file a complaint against Santa Maria.