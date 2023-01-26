During her adolescence, the salsa singer Angie Chávez went through one of the most difficult moments of her life. She knows how she almost lost her voice.

the talented singer Angie Chavez From a very young age, she proved to be a musical prodigy: at the age of 8 she began to win her first singing contests and at 11 she already had a recorded album. She already in her adulthood she founded, together with Paula Arias, the first female salsa group in Peru, are temptationwhich in its few years of existence achieved great success at the local level thanks to songs like “Eres todo de mí”, “Ya no hace falta” and “El beso final”.

Currently, Angie is going through one of the best stages of her life, since —after 8 years of being part of the women’s salsa orchestra— she decided not to continue postponing her dream and began her solo career, which has been very well received by part of the public

Why did Angie Chávez almost lose her voice at the age of 16?

Despite the success he enjoys today, the life of Angie Chavez It wasn’t always rosy. At the age of 16, she went through a severe depression that led her to try to end her life by ingesting a toxic liquid. This, because she was very afflicted by the concern of not having the financial resources to raise the baby she was carrying alone in the face of the abandonment of her partner.

And although the doctors managed to save his life, this substance burned his tissues and closed his esophagus forever. As a consequence, he spent more than a year without being able to eat through his mouth or pass his own saliva and, furthermore, he almost lost his voice. However, thanks to a high-risk surgery, which lasted 8 hours, he was able to fully recover and enjoy good health to this day.

After overcoming this difficult stage, Angie has been able to use her experience to advise young people. “Your life is beautiful, you have to know how to value it. Nobody is worth more than you in this world. That’s why you have your parents and your friends so you can let off steam. Life can sometimes be hard, but they are tests because after that comes something very good”, said the singer in an interview.

Angie Chavez was a member of the Son Tentación orchestra for 8 years. Photo: They are Temptation

help channels

The Ministry of Health (Minsa) has two prevention telephone lines for cases of suicide attempts, anguish, depression and other mental health problems that need immediate attention. The first is the Health-Infosalud Telephone Guidance and Counseling Service (0800-10828) of the Minsa. Through this line, you can receive care from a psychologist specialized in mental health issues.

You can also call Minsa’s line 113, option 5, which is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to receive attention regarding your mental health. If you are going through a difficult time, you have the option of calling 0800-4-1212 (La Voz Amiga) for free. Additionally, here You can contact the different mental health centers in Peru.

Where are the Community Mental Health centers located?

If you want to locate the health establishments that provide outpatient and specialized care to all the people who present mental health disorders and severe or complex psychosocial problems, you can consult the Community Mental Health Centers (CSMC). Locate the closest to your home through the following link.

There are 248 CSMC distributed nationwide and the service hours are from Monday to Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (May vary by region).