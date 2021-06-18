Angie balbiani he came back to Intruders (America, Monday to Friday at 1:30 p.m.), this time as a guest, to talk about her brand new pregnancy and the arrival of her second child, at 39 years old.

“It was not in my plans to have a child. But luckily it happened. I am three months old,” said the panelist from Editing Tele (Net TV, at 21), who She has been with Juan for more than three years, a person who does not belong to the media and who avoids exposing publicly.

Angie, who is already the mother of 13-year-old Benjamin, the result of her previous relationship with Félix Maglione, admitted that got pregnant after overcoming a crisis with her boyfriend and revealed that it will be a great challenge to face.

Angie Balbiani is happy with her pregnancy. She will be a mother for the second time.

“Changes in the body matter. There are many demands in this society regarding the body. There are a lot of things, in addition to the hormone, that I give it to you … “, he said about the months that lie ahead.

In that sense, he admitted: “Physical changes cost me a lot. All my life I had a theme with the physicist. It’s great now that people are starting to talk and this revolution of accepting and loving each other, but we are still crazy, women more than anything, because men have no idea. Put him I tell my boyfriend ‘look I got cellulite’ and he says ‘a cellulite what?’ He doesn’t even realize it. “

And he recalled how the various changes in his body affected him over time: “I was always overweight. At school, in high school, I didn’t have a problem with my friends. But the opposite sex did classify you as having four eyes. Well they classified me as ‘there is the fat woman’ “.

It was then that Balbiani brought up the issue of his adaptation in the media having these concerns and his arrival on TV from the hand of Cris Morena in Rebelde Way.

.“When I started working with Cris Morena, there played the character of the fat girl. When I stopped working with Cris, I went to a doctor and he gave me diet pills. I was not conscious and I did not enjoy what was happening, “he acknowledged.

“I got pregnant with my first child and luckily I left those pills but the impact was very strong on the body. My metabolism was not working directly. Then came a path of learning by herself: what to eat, what not. Doctors, gym … “, Angie described.

Taking advantage of his testimony, Rodrigo Lussich consulted him: “When you saw Cris at Jey Mammón’s, How did you fall for me to tell you that you had to lose weight to drive Play with me? “



A few weeks ago, Cris Morena was the protagonist of a controversy that went viral on networks.

“It didn’t surprise me, but because Cris wouldn’t like it either, per se. It seems to me that she is from a generation in which she always the issue of being skinny is a benefit“, he analyzed.

“When they tell you ‘how skinny you are’, they are saying a compliment. They have no idea if the mine is anorexic, if she has a disease, etc”, Angie replied, clarifying that it is more a generational problem than thinking from the producer.

“We can fall to Cris, but she is not the person. It represents a whole generation of those kinds of thoughts. I was 21 when I started working and I never heard her say it out loud, but back I don’t want to fall for Cris because I was lucky to have a few extra kilos and do Rebel way“he continued.

And she insisted on her position: “Why don’t I want to fall for Cris? It’s not that I’m afraid of her. I know many like her who flatter the body. What Cris said was not well said. She does not have to say it because she exposes herself. But there are many people who think so … “.

She even gave herself as an example: “Sometimes it happens to me as a mother. My son looks at me since he was little and must think that I am the cutest thing there is. Simply because I am his mother. And sometimes we say: ‘these pants It looks ugly to me. ‘And they listen and say’ I thought you were the best and you yourself are telling me that you are not the most … ‘”.

