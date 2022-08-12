Angie Arizaga is a well-known figure after her participation in competition programs such as “Combat” Y “This is war”, but has managed to diversify and invest in various personal projects away from television.

Currently, it is away from reality shows, but this does not mean that it is no longer valid. Find out here what businesses the popular ‘Bold font‘ and what studies he led throughout his life.

What career did Angie Arizaga want to study?

In 2018, the influencer also gave an interview to the segment “El Chocahuarique” of the program “you are in all”. In this space, Angie Arizaga he met with Shock Mandros in Miami to talk about his life and his beginnings on television.

The model revealed that she made her first steps on the small screen from a very young age, at age 17, as an extra in some productions. In addition, she said that she wanted to pursue a career in banking administration, but she gained more love for the cameras.

“I started on television unintentionally. As soon as I finished school, I said to myself: ‘I’m going to study banking administration’, but I did my ‘cachuelitos’ on the weekends. I got into soap operas as an extra, I did children’s shows as a doll (laughs) ”, said Angie Arizaga.

What businesses does Angie Arizaga have?

Jota Benz’s partner presented a brand of pants in 2017, “Jhan Hids Jeans by Angie Arizaga”, a successful business born in 2012. The former reality girl pointed out, in an interview with Trome at that time, that she was encouraged by a textile business because “since she was a child she always liked everything related to fashion”. Despite this, Angie stressed that the brand was already patented and she “had associated herself with it and added my name by Angie Arizaga.”

Did Angie Arizaga have a business with Nicolla Porcella?

In addition, in that same year she opened a gym with her ex-boyfriend Nicola Porcella. The store was called Forza and was located on the second level of the Megaplaza north cone shopping center. Currently, the business is no longer operating.

“Training in Forza. The best functional circuits are here! You know we are in the 2nd level of the Megaplaza de Independencia with plans from 79 soles per month, ”Porcella wrote on his social networks.

Does Angie Arizaga have a clothing brand?

In the pandemic, the ‘Negrita’ started a small business and proudly showed her clothing stand at the Vale Todo DownTown store, in Miraflores. In addition, she surprised her followers by saying that she followed fashion courses at CEAM, the prestigious Center for Advanced Fashion Studies.

Following that line, in 2021 she proudly told her fans that she was going to launch her first clothing collection. “We have combined two styles (…) Super comfortable with pastel colors. I hope you like it”, said Angie with a smile.

Angie Arizaga gives Jota a trip for his 30 years: “We have to take advantage of the fact that we don’t have children”

Angie Arizaga! Y Jota Benz more in love than ever! In the latest edition of “In everyone’s mouth”, on Friday, July 22, the former reality girl said that she gave him a trip to Colombia for the 30 years of the member of the warriors. To the amazement of everyone on set, Angie was surprised to mention that she, in the future, would be planning to have descendants. “ We have to take advantage now that we don’t have children ”, he assured.

Angie Arizaga jokes with Jota Benz during a live interview: “Welcome to base 3″

Angie Arizaga shouted her love for Jota Benz to the world in the middle of the interview that the warrior gave to “On everyone’s lips”: “Happy birthday, sweetie. Welcome to base 3, my love.” Given this, the singer replied: “Here I have the gift that television gave me.” Later, the former reality girl talked about the surprise she has in store for her boyfriend.

“ You can’t count what I’ll give you later. He’s still focused on the ‘This is war’ finale. We haven’t done many things, but the day isn’t over yet. In the evening we will eat some things “, he pointed.

Angie Arizaga gave Jota Benz stockings with her face and phrases: “Property of Angie”

Angie Arizaga and Jota Benz continue to soften the networks with their displays of affection. On that occasion, they revealed more details of their coexistence. On a tour of the lovers’ room, the reporter from “You are in all of them” found some stockings in the closet that were given by the “ex-warrior” to the urban singer.

The curious thing is that the pair of socks had her face with the following phrases: “Angie’s property” and “do not touch”. Amid laughter, the reality boys showed the garment that became a trend a few weeks ago.

Angie Arizaga and Jota Benz happier than ever in coexistence, what is the secret of their love?

Angie Arizaga and Jota Benz have become one of the strongest couples in the Peruvian show business and, after almost three years of relationship, they dared to take the next step, living together. As a result, they opened the doors of their apartment to the cameras of “You are in all” and revealed the details of their day to day in this new stage.

The urban singer advised how to maintain a lasting relationship. “I advise you to be yourself at all times, because at some point your real inner self is going to come out and if you are already four or five years old, and you just found out about something. (…) Be yourself and, if you really love them, you will accept anything or say it because communication is super important. (…) To get to have the most beautiful communication in the world, you have to go through uncomfortable conversations”, affirmed the interpreter of “Pa’ que respeten”.

Angie Arizaga at the 2018 Russia World Cup

The model announced that she would cover the 2018 Russia World Cup for América TV, but received a wave of criticism because many people claimed that there were “more qualified” professionals than her in the field of sports.

But Angie Arizaga ignored her detractors and expressed her happiness from Moscow. “Well they say that one has to fight and work hard to achieve their dreams. And that’s what I’m doing! And of course, none of this would be possible without you! Stay tuned because returning to Peru I will show you this whole trip, ”said the former member of“ This is war ”.

Angie Arizaga and Jota Benz very affectionate through the streets of Colombia: “I love you”

Angie Arizaga and Jota Benz have captured the eyes of all their followers after confessing that they have plans to start a family. However, they have made it clear that, for now, they prefer to fully enjoy their romance, which has established itself as one of the most stable within the Peruvian show business.

In this way, the lovebirds chose to take a vacation and go on a trip to Colombia to add new tourist places to their list. Through social networks, both shared images and videos of their romantic stay in Caribbean lands. “I love you”, “About the last night”, were some of the messages they posted.

Angie Arizaga reveals that she separated from Jota Benz for a while: “I told her ‘love, be free'”

The former reality girl commented that they decided to separate to find out if they were really determined to share a life together.

“To be in a relationship you have to go through several moments in your life and then you realize if it was the real one. It’s like when they tell you: ‘Let it go. If it comes back, it’s because it’s yours.’ Sorry, but I told Jota: ‘Love, be free.’ I told him at the time and he came back to me. In a pandemic I told him: ‘Stay in your house and I in mine’. From there he returned after the pandemic. That’s how it was, I made myself beg a little, “he explained in” America shows “.

“We already have two and a half years, but a year of playing hard to get a little bit,” he added.

Jota Benz tells an anecdote about the ring he gave to Angie Arizaga: “He took it off to wash grapes”

Angie Arizaga and Jota Benz were on the set of “On everyone’s lips” to tell details about their romantic relationship. Great was the surprise of the drivers when they both told an anecdote about their relationship.

The current member of “This is war” revealed that his partner lost the ring he gave him at the beginning of their romance while doing housework. “She started to wash the grapes, she took off the ring and then she couldn’t find it anymore,” Jota said.

-More entertainment news-

Magaly Medina “angry” with her production for not letting her continue criticizing Gisela: “How heavy”

Magaly Medina was “splitting” Gisela Valcárcel in one of her programs until the production team began to tell her to stop and she was furious at what was happening. “Ya Naty, how heavy you are. Have seen? The study coordinator won’t even let me talk. Wow! I love to crack that woman (Gisela), why do they shy me, why do they frustrate me, ”she commented.

Magaly Median furious with her production team for cutting her statements. Photo: LR Composite/ATV Capture

Anthony Aranda to Melissa for her birthday: “Seeing you fighting for what you love fills me with pride”

Melissa Paredes celebrated her birthday with Anthony Aranda, her current partner. He posted a special video where they were seen together. “I know it’s not a time for celebrations, but I’ll try to get some smiles out of you today because you deserve it. Seeing you strong fighting for what you love most fills me with pride and respect for you, my love. Happy birthday my life, I love you, ”she mentioned.