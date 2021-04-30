Angie Arizaga gave details about her romantic relationship with the singer Jota Benz. The model was happy to tell that her partner and her father already know each other and get along “super well.”

The popular ‘warrior’ recently celebrated her father’s 60 years with a family lunch, where the special guest was Gino Assereto’s brother.

“The 60 years of my ‘old man’, my father does not want me to say his age, for him he has turned 50. At least we wanted to go to eat somewhere, we were reunited among relatives, the five of us with Jota,” he said with laughter .

“The truth is that the first time I was nervous, but the truth is that the chemistry that my father has with Jota is super, they get along super well, with my mother too,” he added.

The 29-year-old influencer assured that there are very few occasions in which she meets with her parents, because she is afraid of the coronavirus. “We wanted to at least be together this time, my dad already has both vaccines, we all took a test before too. I have very fond memories of lunch, how well we had a good time, “he said.

Despite the distance she maintains with her father Don Lucho, Angie Arizaga keeps an eye on him and feels calmer after he received the COVID-19 vaccine. “You already have your two doses, thank God, for the Air Force,” he said.

