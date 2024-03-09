Angie Arizaga and Jota Benz, one of the most beloved couples in Peruvian entertainment, announced the arrival of their first-born a couple of weeks ago; They left their followers shocked and full of joy at the upcoming formation of a family. After sharing the tender news, the brother of Gino Assereto revealed details about the new stage that his girlfriend is experiencing regarding the effects of pregnancy, which include cravings. However, what he never imagined was that these cravings would affect Angie in an unexpected way that left him surprised.

Why was Angie Arizaga crying in an Instagram post?

Angie Arizaga has shared various phases of her pregnancy since she announced the news to her millions of fans. The model highlighted that one of the things she enjoys most about her pregnancy is the love and attention she receives from her family, especially from her loving boyfriend, Jota Benz, who is in charge of satisfying her cravings.

However, recently, The popular television host surprised everyone when she was recorded by Jota with her eyes full of tears, unable to contain her emotion. The scene moved her followers, who witnessed this emotional moment.

What did Jota Benz say after seeing Angie Arizaga crying?

The former warrior seemed quite worried in the video that Angie uploaded to Instagram. But, despite the pain and anguish that her partner felt, Jota could not contain her laughter at the situation. “Why are you crying out of nowhere? Why?” Benz asked her, as she continued to shed tears without being able to explain the reason for her crying.

Faced with the confusion of the followers, who speculated about possible reasons related to health problems or results of medical tests, Jota decided to explain the situation. “Emotions are running high. How nice everything is. I love that it's with you,” the singer responded, suggesting that Angie's tears were due to the intense emotions she experiences during this stage of pregnancy.

This emotional moment shared by the couple has generated great support and affection from their followers, who celebrate with them every step of this beautiful family formation process. Without a doubt, Angie Arizaga and Jota Benz are living one of the most special moments of their lives, and their followers are eager to continue accompanying them on this exciting journey towards parenthood.

What did Jota Benz say about a future marriage with Angie Arizaga?

Magaly Medina, a well-known show host, expressed harsh criticism of Angie Arizaga and Jota Benz's decision not to get married. She even compared this situation with the evasive attitude of the soccer player Paolo Guerrero when she was questioned about his possible marriage with Alondra García Miró, who responded ambiguously, mentioning that “they are processes.”

When asked about the plans for a possible wedding with Angie Arizaga, Jota Benz offered a firm answer: “We have been talking about marriage and, well, couples have their times, some go at their own pace, their communication.”

