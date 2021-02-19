More in love that never! Angie Arizaga expressed her wishes to marry Jota Benz once the coronavirus pandemic passes. The reality girl was invited to America today, where she told about her future plans.

On your visit to the program Ethel Pozo, was very excited about the recent marriage union between Ivana Yturbe and Beto da Silva, and dared to confess that she has already spoken about a possible wedding with her current partner.

“I have discussed it with Jota, about wanting to get married, about having a family together.” The words of the member of This is War generated a furor among the conductors of space.

“He is marrying us! They should put on a marriage music, like the ‘Blue Danube’ “, he said Janet Barboza.

After a few seconds, Angie Arizaga explained that there is nothing concrete and that they are only plans she has for the future with Jota Benz.

“In the stage of infatuation, one always projects with his partner. We project ourselves, but I don’t think it’s this year. Obviously we have it (planned) for the not too distant future, “he added.

Angie Arizaga assures that Jota Benz would be a good dad

The competitor of This is War had already made clear her plans for her relationship with Jota Benz and even the possibility of having children during 2021. As she indicated in an interview, she has already discussed it with her partner.

“Jota is an incredible person. We understand each other super well. There is a lot of confidence and I like that. He would be a great father because I see that he is a ‘conceited’ uncle, “he said. Angie arizaga in his declaration to America shows.

