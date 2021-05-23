The excellent relationship that exists between Angie Arizaga and her sister is not new. This time, the reality girl said that Evelyn Arizaga has been an important pillar when launching her projects.

In a conversation with You are in all, revealed that her sister, who is currently studying Marketing and Advertising, is the one who updates her on the subject of social networks, as on the TikTok platform.

“ My sister is like my right hand, today she updates me in everything because I am outdated . TikTok Who taught me? My sister, the content of my networks also helps my sister ”, Angie told Natalie Vértiz, who visited her home with the program’s cameras.

“I think that if it weren’t for her I wouldn’t be up to date with the whole social media issueI also have it studying Marketing and Digital Advertising, I have it very applied “, he added.

Also, the member of This is War mentioned that there are seasons in which Evelyn lives with her in her apartment. “He has his fourth evergreen,” said the model.

Angie Arizaga and her wedding plans with Jota Benz

The relationship between Angie Arizaga and Jota Benz is going from strength to strength, therefore, both have revealed that you have plans to get married at some point.

“We want a future together, so within that is wanting to get married,” the model told En boca de Todos.

“We have talked about couple projects. If I am with her and it is because I want something in the future, to build a beautiful base, “said the urban singer.

