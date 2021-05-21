Angie Arizaga continues to show that she is going through a good time in her love life. The reality girl did not hesitate to express her love for Jota Benz during one of his visits to the set of En boca de todos.

The competitor of This is War came to the América Televisión program to present her new clothing brand and was consulted by the space hosts about their relationship, because in a few days they would be together for five months.

The actress also stated that she is very satisfied with the love story that she is living with the exponent of the urban genre. “I am happy and happy, it will be five months of formal relationship, but it has been a year of knowing each other, of friends,” he said.

Angie Arizaga stressed that all the moments she has spent with Jota Benz have only strengthened her love connection: “Nobody and nothing is going to separate us. We are happy” .

Angie Arizaga and Jota Benz surprise with passionate choreography

The reality boys surprised with a performance in a recent edition of Artist of the year, in which they danced the song “Baby”. Angie Arizaga and Jota Benz left the audience and viewers speechless by the chemistry they demonstrated on stage.

Gisela Valcárcel did not hesitate to ask them about the beginning of their romance. As they indicated, they decided to become a couple on the first day of 2021. “Actually this is a super funny story, because it was on New Years, yes. At twelve o’clock, we both looked at each other and it was almost at the same time that we said that we wanted to be together, “said the reggaeton singer.

Angie Arizaga, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.