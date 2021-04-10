This is War continues to eliminate competitors. This time, the stay of Angie Arizaga, one of the program’s most popular participants, is in danger.

“It is difficult for me to speak because obviously for me it is frustrating not to be at my one hundred percent, having to compete like that (…). But if I leave the program I will play until the end, until I can play, “she commented through tears after being asked if she could continue competing.

The warrior was supposed to play against Michela Elías, but due to the injury in the spine of Arizaga it was obvious how complicated the situation was. His partner Yaco Eskenazi offered to play in his place. “Can I play for Angie against a man from the other side, against the one who touches me?” Was the warrior’s request.

Faced with the refusal, Eskenazi He was annoyed and continued, “In other words, there we no longer take care of the injured, because I am offering myself to play for her against anyone. Why don’t we now take care of the injured woman that we took so much care of 5 minutes ago? ”Said the participant.

Yet despite the pressure, Arizaga decided to play against his rival, whom he finally managed to defeat, taking the point he needed.

For its part, Michela She also made an announcement, disappointed in her team. “It’s really incredible that I know that Angie and I are from the same team, but I didn’t hear anyone from my team cheering for me, knowing that it’s hard for me too,” said the competitor.

Arizaga She is in the last places of the table of competitions, which puts her close to the definitive elimination of one of the oldest warriors of reality.

Angie Arizaga, latest news

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.