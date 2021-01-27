In this new season of This is war, Angie Arizaga opened her heart and confirmed her relationship with Jota Benz.

The model returned to reality and during her presentation she was encouraged to tell details about her love life.

“We spent New Years together, on January 1 we decided to be together and I am more than happy. I’m in love, I’m really happy”Revealed the EEG member.

He also mentioned that for a long time he had known Gino Assereto’s brother.

“It was almost like a year, a year of trying, getting to know each other, and now we are happy,” he said.

The return to this new edition of the program caused great surprise among all its followers, since Angie Arizaga was one of the competitors who was not going to be part of This is war. This, due to a lumbar problem that he suffered months ago.

This injury, which affected his spine, did not allow him to be part of the grand finale of the 2020 EEG season.

For this reason, during an interview with En boca de todos, he spoke about his absence in the América TV space.

“I know this is war, it’s my house, it’s my family, I thank you all. That’s where I started, but it’s a topic that is mostly for health, ”Angie Arizaga told the television host ‘Carloncho’.

In addition, she commented on her new job as a radio host.

“It’s not that I think about it so much, but you know that I have two hernias in my lower back. Thank God, today I am on radio Onda Cero and on Saturdays and Sundays in Entrepreneur put the batteries”, Expressed the model in reference to her other works.

