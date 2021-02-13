More in love than ever! Angie Arizaga and Jota Benz a few days ago celebrated a month of romance and now they are preparing to celebrate their first Day of Valentine’s Day.

In a conversation with You are in all, the couple were excited to reveal their plans to spend Valentine’s Day together.

“A romantic dinner, although I am bad in the kitchen, but I have already told him that if I cook something like that, he has to eat it,” he joked Angie arizaga.

For its part, Jota Benz He announced that he has a surprise for his girlfriend; however, he preferred not to elaborate.

“Both she (Angie) and I don’t need dates to feel present, to express what we feel. They are going to find out (about the surprise) ”, mentioned Gino Assereto’s brother.

On the other hand, a few days ago, Angie Arizaga told about her plans to become a mother and assured that she has talked about this issue with her boyfriend Jota Benz.

“I always say that I want to be a mother at 30. It is in my projects at the end of the year,” he said on his radio space El Búnker. “We have already discussed it with Jota. He too (wants it) ”, he added.

Also, on another occasion, he assured that the reality boy would be a good dad. “I feel like he’s going to be a super dad. I feel that the right person has arrived and I think it is time to enlarge the family, “he told the cameras of America shows.

