Angie Arizaga and Jota Benz They are in the best stage of their love relationship. The two have been together for almost five months and already have plans to start a family.

In an interview for You are in all, the Peruvian model said that she began to feel the desire to become a mother from her previous birthday. It ensures that it is prepared to face this new facet.

“I realized that I wanted to be a mother when I turned 29 years old. And I said to myself: ‘I still live with my parents.’ I’d like to be a mom before I’m 30. My birthday is in September. In these moments of my life, I feel prepared to start a family, I would love to be a mother, ”said the member of Esto es guerra.

Later, confirmed that this desire to have a child is also shared with his partner, the reality boy Jota Benz. They have even discussed what name they would choose for the baby.

“And obviously we have already planned it with Jota. He is a love of person with his nieces, then you realize that he is going to be a good father ”, added Angie Arizaga.

For his part, the urban singer confirmed that he plans to marry the model. “We have talked about couple projects. If I am with her and it is because I want something in the future, to build a beautiful base, “said Jota Benz.

Angie Arizaga, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.