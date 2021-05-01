A great presentation they are preparing Angie arizaga Y Jota Benz for tonight in Artist of the year. The couple will participate in a challenge this May 1 in the program hosted by Gisela Valcárcel.

“I can’t wait to get back on the track of Artist of the Year, I have many mixed feelings because this show taught me a lot … I know how to dance and Jota has a good ear, “the model told the press.

Likewise, the reality girl showed her full support for her boyfriend if at some point she is encouraged to be part of the talent space.

“Jota as one of the participants? He knows that, for whatever he wants, you will always have my support one hundred percent”, He assured.

For his part, the brother of Gino Assereto He was excited to step on the stage of The artist of the year.

“I come to the program for a challenge with Angie and I feel happy and grateful for this opportunity, it is always nice to be considered to be part of such an important show … Angie and I are a great duo, we have chemistry for everything, and this time it will not be the exception ”, he commented.

On the other hand, Juan Carlos Orderique He was happy to meet again with Angie Arizaga with whom he previously worked on the program La previa.

“It will be a pleasure to see Angie again, and also Jothow nice it will be to see you on the dance floor. He is showing off his singing career and she dances extraordinary, so this Saturday we will see a great show, “he said.

