Angie Arizaga and Jota Benz, former participants of 'This is war', left their numerous followers amazed on March 2, by posting an emotional image on Instagram showing that the model is expecting a baby. In the snapshot, the couple appears holding an ultrasound, evidence of this joyful stage they are experiencing. Likewise, they expressed in a moving publication how difficult it was to achieve pregnancy.

What was Angie Arizaga and Jota Benz's baby shower like in 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'?

The production of Latina's culinary show prepared a baby shower for Angie and Jota's baby. The atmosphere was decorated with light blue and white balloons, some sweets, gift boxes and a large stuffed animal.

However, there was a gift from the television program that lay covered with a black blanket. “Tonight we have a gift for you two. So I invite you to come and Discover the gift that we have prepared for you with much love.or,” said José Peláez, host of 'The Great Chef'.

In the end, they realized that it was a painting that contained their photograph, which was signed by all the members of the program. “We have all signed, with great affection, so that they will always take this memory with them.”commented the presenter. “It will be the first official painting in our home,” revealed Jota.

Angie Arizaga and Jota Benz at the baby shower that 'The Great Chef' organized for them. Photo: Instagram/Angie Arizaga

What did Angie Arizaga say after 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' baby shower?

Angie Arizaga He spoke out and thanked the production for the baby shower: “I only have words of gratitude for 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' for so much love and so much attention. Thank you for being part of this unique and special moment for us! “My baby moves with happiness in my tummy.”

What did Angie Arizaga and Jota Benz say about their baby?

Angie Arizaga and Jota Benz They did not hesitate to publicly express their happiness and enthusiasm for the future birth of their baby. In a dynamic, the couple was excited when answering the many questions from their fans, who extended their best wishes to them at this important moment.

“Anyway, happy and content. It's something I still can't believe. Sometimes, I see my belly and I say to Jota: 'Honey, is there really a baby in here??'. The hope that we had and it was not possible before… It has been several months of testing and it was not possible, and it came at an unexpected moment, the truth is, so it has been a great blessing for us. As many say: 'The blessing has arrived'”, stated the model quite moved.

