Saeed Yassin (Cairo) “A mysterious virus kills hundreds in days. The victims have suffered a slow, painful death. The virus does not choose a time or place, it does not even hate it or even care .. It only happens.” .. Brief story of the series “Covid 25”, Youssef Al-Sharif, which starts showing on Wednesday 16 Ramadan, as a different kind of drama this year, away from the conflicts and dramatic events that viewers are accustomed to in the Ramadan series.

Al-Sharif, who is still filming the last scenes, refused to make any statements to the press, and contented himself with a tweet on his Twitter account, stating: “Oh Lord, there will be good … starting from the 16th of Ramadan.” A number of stars interacted with the promo of the work, led by Ahmed El-Sakka, who tweeted on his page directing his speech to the Sharif: “God willing, the world will break as usual. I am also waiting for the series.” About the end of the “Corona” virus and its return again in the year 2025, but in an advanced way that makes it fully and systematically control the will and actions of those who carry it.

Angie (the wife of the sheriff) emphasized that the work events have nothing to do with any science fiction stories or novels, especially those that have been written about Covid since its spread.

Alaa said that the work family decided to present it in 15 episodes only due to lack of time, as the serial filming started late, and because it needed many days to film the outdoor scenes, groups, movement and others.

Engy, who had previously collaborated with her husband, Youssef Al-Sharif, as the author of the series “The Devil Game,” denied that “Covid 25” is a second part of the series “The End”, which he starred in last Ramadan. It is noteworthy that the work promo has achieved high views since it was launched a few days ago, and it has led the trend for long periods on “Twitter”, and the tweeters unanimously say that they are very eager to work, considering that the Sheriff tweets in his work outside the flock, and through which he looks to the future and keeps pace with human development.

The promo came as an imaginary simulation of the development of the “Corona” virus in the coming years, and the war surrounding scientific research and vaccines, and it was dominated by mystery and intense fear, due to the outbreak of the virus, which resulted in the death of many people, and the fight of others for it to be able to survive on the face of the earth. The promo was dominated by excitement and suspense, and its heroes appeared embodying more than one situation that citizens are going through in front of the spread of this virus, on top of which is the state of panic that afflicts everyone. And participate in the tournament, Ayten Amer, Ahmed Salah Hosni, Edward and Randa Al-Buhairi, Mirna Noureddine, Safa Al-Toukhi and Inas Kamel, and directed by Ahmed Nader Jalal.