We will talk about innovation, digital transformation, energy transition and urban redevelopment during the event called for the morning of Wednesday 28 June from 9.00 to 13.00 in the Sala delle Mura of the Castle of Novara located in P.za Martiri della Libertà , 3 in Novara. The initiative is promoted by ANGI – National Association of Young Innovators in collaboration with the offices of the European Parliament in Italy, the Piedmont Region, the Piedmont CSI and with the patronage of the Municipality of Novara. Appointment that is part of the Piedmont Innovation Roadshow territorial project. Through the voices and testimonies of institutions, companies and digital opinion leaders, a debate will be held on the issues of digital, sustainability and the so-called “Hydrogen Valleys” dedicated to the creation of sites for the production of renewable hydrogen.

Among the speeches there will be: the Mayor of Novara Alessandro Canelli; the Regional Councilor for innovation Matteo Marnati; the Director General of CSI Piemonte Pietro Pacini; the Rector of the Eastern Piedmont University prof. Gian Carlo Avanzi; the Director of Institutional Relations of the EP in Italy Fabrizio Spada; the Vice-President of the Novara Development Foundation Arch. Simona Pruno; the Past President of the National Young Labor Consultants Fabrizio Bontempo; the President of Young Entrepreneurs Confindustria Novara Vercelli Marco Brugo Ceriotti; Giovanni Rossitti Co-Director General of Confindustria Novara Vercelli Valsesia; Davide Ricordi Project Leader Manager of the Municipality of Novara; the Industrial Design Professor of the Milan Polytechnic Giorgio De Ponti; the Social Media Marketing Manager of CAAT – Centro Agroalimentare Torino Simona Riccio.

Among the company testimonials there will be: Alessio Racca Specialist for innovation – Piedmont and Liguria Intesa Sanpaolo Department; Marco Falcone ESSO Director of Institutional Relations; Gianluca Serale Head of Open Innovation Iren SpA; Leonardo Mazza Head of Business Development Hydrogen Department Edison Next; Davide Damosso Operations Director of Environment Park Spa; Claudio Organtini Head of Business Development of Innio Jenbacher; Alessandra Zoppis Manager of MEMC Electronic Materials SpA; Daniele Gandini Chief Sales Manager of Macnil GT Alarm. To complete the program also stories from the startup world with: Immodrone and Flowtech.