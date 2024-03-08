In the context of an Italy increasingly oriented towards innovation and digital development, the Municipality of Lucca and the National Association of Young Innovators (ANGI) have signed a memorandum of understanding which aims to support businesses and enhance the culture of digital, with particular attention to young people.

The signing ceremony, which took place in the suggestive setting of the municipal headquarters of Lucca, saw the presence of the mayor Mario Pardini and the president of ANGI Gabriele Ferrieri, as well as the councilor for production activities and innovation, Paola Granucci, and a delegation from ANGI.

The agreement represents a significant step for Lucca, a city rich in history and tradition, but also increasingly attentive to the new challenges of innovation and technological development. Thanks to this protocol, the two entities undertake to actively collaborate to promote a culture of innovation capable of attracting and stimulating new generations, as well as offering concrete growth opportunities to local businesses.

The protocol provides for a series of joint initiatives, ranging from the organization of training events to the implementation of specific projects aimed at stimulating digitalisation, the ecological transition and the valorisation of the artistic and cultural heritage of the territory. The objective is to create an ecosystem conducive to innovation, in which the public and private sectors can collaborate synergistically to generate economic and social development.

“We are pleased to have signed this important memorandum of understanding with a city like Lucca which represents the historical tradition of Italy and Tuscany, but which also shows a particular sensitivity towards innovation and young people. The hope is to be able to build an important collaboration in which to give added value to businesses and the territory for the promotion of innovation in all its forms and the enhancement of citizenship and the community in the name of digital for a partnership private public sector that puts Italy's economic and social growth at the center”. Thus Gabriele Ferrieri President of ANGI.

“The memorandum of understanding between the Municipality of Lucca and the National Association of Young Innovators (ANGI) represents another important step that our city takes in innovation, in this case applied to public administration. A synergy that passes through study initiatives, training, events and a whole series of strategic partnerships aimed at strengthening and supporting a culture made of digitalisation, ecological transition, valorisation of artistic heritage and – more generally – of a new young and dynamic entrepreneurship ”. Thus Mario Pardini, mayor of Lucca.