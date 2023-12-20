Inside the headquarters of the Department for Digital Transformation, in Largo Pietro di Brazzà, the institutional meeting took place yesterday between the undersecretary Alessio Butti and the delegation of Angi, the National Association of Young Innovators, chaired by the President Gabriele Ferrieri and the Director of the Scientific Committee prof. Roberto Baldassari. The occasion was propitious for a positive discussion on common projects and initiatives on the development of the digital economy and for strategic collaboration regarding the guidelines to support businesses and the world of startups, in particular those linked to digital transformation and artificial intelligence. In conjunction with the meeting, the ANGI delegation was honored to award Undersecretary Butti the Innovation Government Award, linked to the 2023 Innovation Oscar ceremony. A special mention reserved for Undersecretary Butti for the important and extensive work carried out at service of institutions and the state.