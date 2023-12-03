The press conference of the sixth edition of the Innovation Oscars – ANGI Award 2023 was held last Tuesday within the framework of the Europe Experience of the European Parliament. The President Gabriele Ferrieri of ANGI – National Association of Young Innovators, did the honors. The ANGI Award aims to give meritocratic recognition to the dream team of Italian innovation which on the occasion of the celebrations on 6 December will also see the presence of some of the most important Italian and European institutions, as well as important Italian and international companies with a view to open innovation. The key moment was the award ceremony and the speech by the conductor and musician Beatrice Venezi, consultant to the Ministry of Culture and already mentioned among the most influential ForbesU30 in Italy.

During the press conference, preview data from the National Observatory on the state of the ecological and digital transition in Italy promoted by ANGI Ricerche in collaboration with Lab21.01 were also presented. Presenting the data was Prof. Baldassari, director of the ANGI scientific committee and DG of Lab21.01: “For young Italians under 35, the founding elements of the relationship between large companies and Open Innovation see research and development in first place with 36%; in second place with 23% call for ideas followed, one point behind by young talents, immediately with 16% research centers and universities, continuing training closes with 3%.

Among the main difficulties in finding work, young Italians identify above all the lack of experience with 67%, in second position with 58% the lack of propensity to hire, in third position we find overly qualified graduates with 29% following offers unrewarding 26% concludes this ranking with 20% saturated or blocked sectors. But what do young innovators think are the founding elements for an innovative business? In first position we find the investment in cutting-edge technologies with 41%, in second position with 36% the use of digital tools and finally we find a young management team with 23%.

The technological and digital transformation has founding elements that young innovators have identified in public and private investments in high digital training with 29%, with 27% the increase in the level of Italian economic competitiveness compared to other EU countries, in third place position with 19% we have the policies for stopping the Italian brain drain, while in the last two but no less important positions we find incentives for technological renewal at 17% and the reduction of the digital divide at 8%.

The latest data shown focuses on what the mega trends of innovation are in 2023. Our young innovators responded unanimously, highlighting with 42% the increasingly common use of artificial intelligence, 38% opting for greater integration and use of augmented reality, blockchain closes the podium in 3rd place with 20%.” The rest of the observatory will be presented during the ceremony on December 6th in the hall of the Temple of Vibia Sabina and Hadrian with the elite of Italian and European institutions and national and foreign companies.