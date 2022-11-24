The new edition was officially presented at the press conference for the presentation of the ANGI Oscar Award for Innovation, held at the Salon of the Centro Studi Americani in Rome. The event rewards projects of excellence from the world of business and startups ranging from science to health, from culture to tourism, via mobility, energy, environment, communication, smart cities and more. Now in its fifth edition, the event organized by the National Association of Young Innovators will be held on December 1st, at 9 am, in the Auditorium of the Ara Pacis museum with the patronage of the European Parliament, the European Commission, the European Year of Youth, of the Agency for Digital Italy, of the Italian Institute of Technology, of the CNR, of the National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development (ENEA), of the Higher Institute for the Protection and Environmental Research (ISPRA), the Lazio Region and the Municipality of Rome.

The ANGI Award was born from the desire to give recognition to the best innovators in the country, trying to structure a dream team of Italian innovation capable of acting as a drive with the institutions, the world of work and businesses. The Chairman Gabriele Ferrieri commented: “Our goal is to enhance the initiatives with the strongest impact on society. But that’s not all, in fact, supporting young people and their talent is our mission and this is why we are honored to deliver an important recognition to all the most promising Italian entrepreneurial realities. My wish is to put the new generations at the center and encourage the emergence of new opportunities at a working, economic and social level. In fact, it is of fundamental importance to create a concrete dialogue between the public and the private sector in order to enhance the potential we have in Italy”.

There are 12 categories that will be awarded this year: Agritech & Sustainability, Energy & Environment, Mobility & Smart City, Aerospace & Robotics, Culture & Tourism, Mind & Training, Communication & Mass Media, Blockchain & Digital Industry, Customs & Society, Entrepreneurship & Tech, Sport & Wellness, Science & Health, for a total of 30 projects of excellence in the world of companies and startups in the beautiful country whose projects have shown themselves not only to be long-term, but also to have a great social impact, environmental, innovative and communicative. During the press conference, the Innovation Leader Award was presented to Linda Raimondi: aspiring astronaut, physics student, science communicator, TV presenter and among the top eight most influential young people under 30 in Italy on aerospace according to Forbes. The first part of the annual report of the “OpenUp” Observatory 2022 of ANGI Ricerche and Lab2101 was then unveiled by Roberto Baldassari, director of the scientific committee of ANGI. An analysis of the country’s economic and social progress linked to digital skills and the development of the Italian innovation ecosystem, the second part of which will be unveiled on December 1 at the awards ceremony at the Ara Pacis.