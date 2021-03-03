New York (Al-Ittihad) announced:Anghami Inc. ”, the leading broadcast technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa, and“ Vestas Media Accommodation Company Inc. ”, listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, for the conclusion of a final merger agreement under which“ Anghami ”becomes the first Arab technology company to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, with an initial value of up to To 220 million dollars.

The merged company will operate under the name “Anghami”, with its shares traded using the new symbol “ANGH”. The deal is expected to close during the second quarter of 2021.

Anghami is headquartered in the Abu Dhabi Global Market, with offices in Beirut, Dubai, Cairo and Riyadh.

It is supported by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, which has partnered with “Anghami” as part of its program to innovate and develop its global headquarters and technology, research and development center in Abu Dhabi.