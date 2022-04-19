PSG has just left the French league practically sentenced after a great victory against Marseille. The Parisian team won by two goals to one in a match in which they saw another three goals canceled.
Where is Angers vs PSG? The match will be played at the Stade Jean-Bouin with capacity for 18,752 people.
When and what time is Angers vs PSG? The match is played this Wednesday, April 20 at 9:00 p.m. Spanish time (2:00 p.m. in Mexico and 4:00 p.m. in Argentina).
On which TV channel can I watch Angers vs PSG? In Spain the match is broadcast by TVG2. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela it can be seen on DIRECTV Sports. And in the United States on ESPN+.
Where can I watch ‘online’ the Angers vs PSG? In Spain, through TVG2. In Mexico, at Blue To Go Video Everywhere. In Argentina and Chile, on DIRECTV Sports App. And in the United States on ESPN App.
The Parisian team will try to win again in the match against Angers. A victory in that match would crown them as champions of the French league directly five days before the end of the championship. Neymar will not be able to play the game as a result of the accumulation of yellow cards that he suffered in yesterday’s clash against Marseille. Except for a last-minute surprise, the capital team will start with Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Ángel Di María.
Angers is five points from relegation, but analyzing the low level that the teams located in that zone of the classification are showing, it is very possible that they will not be in too much trouble to save themselves.
Angers: Mandea, Ebosse, Traoré, Thomas, Ounahi, Bentaleb, Mendy, Bamba, Capelle, Fulgini and Boufal
PSG: Donnarumma, Mendes, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Achraf, Gueye, Paredes, Verratti, Mbappé, Di María and Messi
Angers 0-5 PSG
