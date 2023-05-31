The club, which was relegated to the second division, said in a one-line press release that it had taken this decision “taking into account the facts alleged and recognized by the player.”“.

The 28-year-old player, Ilyash Shetty, was given a four-month suspended prison sentence in April after a complaint by a young woman who alleged that Shetty groped her during a nightclub night on December 4 during the international break due to the Qatar World Cup..

When the left-back was detained by the police in Angers, he confessed to the charges against him.

Shti, who rarely played throughout the season, as he entered a substitute in only six matches for less than four hours on the field, indirectly caused the departure of his former coach of Moroccan origin, Abdelaziz Bouhazama, who reduced the sexual assault..

On the fifth of March, Bouhazama defended his player, “This is not bad, we have all touched girls before,” before he was forced to resign after his controversial words appeared in the media..

A source close to the club said at the time that the player linked to Angers until 2026 “was punished by stopping him from playing for two weeks,” adding that his status in Angers “will be considered at the end of the season.”“.

Angers faces a contract ban in the upcoming summer and winter transfer periods due to a dispute over his contract with Sheti last summer..

His former club, Esperance de Tunis, protested the player’s termination of his contract with him, which allowed him to sign Angers on a free transfer. The French club resorted to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.