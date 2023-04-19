PSG has Ligue 1 almost finished. After being eliminated from the French Cup against Marseille and being struck down by Bayern Munich in the round of 16 of the Champions League, the only thing left for Mbappé and company is to win the domestic competition. This weekend they will visit the Angers field.
Here we show you everything you need to know in advance of this league clash:
City: Angers
Stadium: Stade Raymond-Kopa
Date: friday april 21
Match time: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Television channel: EuroSport 2
Live stream: DAZN (website)
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
Television channel: HBO MAX
live streaming: HBO MAX
Television channel: Paramount+
Live stream: VIX
Television channel: ESPN2
Live stream: Star+
It can be followed through Radio La Red AM 910 and in Game Time through the application of the COPE chain.
|
RIVAL
|
RESULT
|
COMPETITION
|
Clermont Foot
|
2-1D
|
LEGUE 1
|
Lille
|
1-0V
|
LEGUE 1
|
Nice
|
1-1E
|
LEGUE 1
|
Lenses
|
3-0D
|
LEGUE 1
|
Toulouse
|
0-2D
|
LEGUE 1
|
RIVAL
|
RESULT
|
COMPETITION
|
Lenses
|
3-1V
|
LEGUE 1
|
Nice
|
0-2V
|
LEGUE 1
|
Lyon Olympics
|
0-1D
|
LEGUE 1
|
Rennes
|
0-2D
|
LEGUE 1
|
Brest
|
1-2V
|
LEGUE 1
Angers faces this match with a huge plague of casualties. They are the bottom of Ligue 1 and bad luck has hit them, as up to 8 players will not be available for the match. These are the cases of: Kalla, Salama, Melali, Chetti, Diony, Blazic, Capelle, Ella, and the sanctioned Bentaleb.
On the part of PSG there will be six players who will not make it to the match due to injury. Neither Verrati, nor Neymar, nor Mukiele, nor Kimpembe, nor Renato Sanches, nor the youth squad Pembélé will be available.
Angers: Bernardoni, Valery, Hountondji, Ghoulam, Sabanovic, Bahoya, Mendy, Abelli, Kalumba, Niane and Hunou
psg: Donnarumma, Ramos, Pereira, Marquinhos, Kakimi, Mnedes, Vinitnha, Soler, Fabián, Mbappé and Messi
Angers 0-3 psg
