As had already happened in Suzuka, also in Austin the race of Carlos Sainz it lasted the space of a revolution. The Spaniard of Ferrari, very good at conquering pole position yesterday, was in fact eliminated from the race at the first corner by George Russell’s Mercedes, decidedly too aggressive in throwing himself into turn 1, hitting the # 55 of the red that already at the moment of the start he had been mocked by Max Verstappen’s Red Bull. Russell was penalized by five seconds for his maneuver, but obviously the penalty imposed on the Englishman did not restore Sainz’s smile. In fact, the Ferrari driver had to raise the white flag due to a loss of water caused by contact with the # 63.

Speaking to the microphones of Sky Sport F1 at the end of the race the Madrid player then provided his version of the facts, also defending himself from the criticisms leveled against him for having remained too ‘at the stake’ when the traffic lights went out. “I am very angry and disappointed – Sainz stated bluntly – this is the second consecutive race that I finish without even making a lap. I was in battle with Max and from behind comes someone who wasn’t even in battle with us pushing me out: it’s frustrating. The five second penalty is not sufficientand compared to my retirement, but I don’t want to evaluate the FIA ​​penalties. I didn’t have a bad start, it was Max who started very well. Here in Austin we don’t know why but P2 starts better than P1. We also know this year that we have a problem in starting with this car “concluded the Ferrari driver.