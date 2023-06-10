This week the House of Representatives was buzzing with emotion during the debate on the Groningen gas file. There was a lot of anger and sadness visible: both among politicians and among Groningen residents in the public gallery.

The parliamentary committee of inquiry wrote in February that there was “unprecedented system failure”, and that the government had “seriously failed” to protect the interests of the people of Groningen. And that hard conclusion – and the government’s response – was discussed in the House this week. Prime Minister Mark Rutte had to explain why he is responsible, but does not want to step down.

In these Hague Affairs we focus on the debate. You will hear about the run-up to the debate, how it went and what the political balance was. And we are talking about Groningen itself: what does this debate mean to them? Has a solution come a little closer?

Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Then email our ombudsman at [email protected]

Continue reading and listening

A manual for the parliamentary inquiry into the Groningen gas file

Sorry, says Rutte. But the cabinet is making much less money available than Groningen demanded

The government’s plans only exacerbate the problems, Groningen says

Comment – The Netherlands must pay off its moral debt of honor to Groningen

File – Groningen gas extraction