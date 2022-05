By Rik Elfrink

And now? That is the first thing that was thought internally at PSV when the KNVB came up with an official response after Feyenoord-PSV. According to the football association, no penalty should have been awarded in extremis and referee Serdar Gözübüyük and the VAR made a human error. The KNVB did not report what is being done to improve the situation in the future.