NAfter the semi-finals in the playoffs of the German Ice Hockey League, Adler Mannheim coach Pavel Gross once again vented his displeasure with the league. The elimination against the Grizzlys Wolfsburg on Friday also had to do with the DEL’s inadequate corona management, in his opinion. “Due to the inability of the DEL – as the only league in the world covering all sports – the season was repeatedly postponed and postponed”, Gross complained after the 1: 2 (1: 1, 0: 0, 0: 1) in the decisive one Semi-final game. “The boys plowed. One year without a break. That will not do.”

As for the background, Gross explained that his team met on May 1, 2020 to prepare for the season that should originally have started in mid-September 2020. “Unfortunately we didn’t know whether we were going to play or not,” said Gross. “Today I can also say that we could have been smarter and could have taken a three-month break like the others did.”

“We shouldn’t be so naive”

After the DEL had canceled the previous season at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic after the main round without a master’s freestyle, it was unclear for a long time whether and when the game would be played again. Since most of the DEL clubs are highly dependent on spectator income, the league had for a long time only relied on a start of the season with an audience and repeatedly made demands on politicians.

The start of the season was then postponed twice before it started a week before Christmas. Previously, most of the DEL players had given up a significant portion of their salary. “The guys just gave everything. They were on the road for a year. And we can be proud of that. I am proud of the boys. It wasn’t an easy time, ”said Gross, who with his team had been the biggest championship favorite.

The 52-year-old Czech referred to the great mental strain on the players of “sticking to all the rules” and praised the Adler organization for its corona management: “We actually did an incredible job. We haven’t had a positive case. That is actually unbelievable. “

Gross also appealed to the league, unlike in the previous year, to make alternative plans for the coming season at an early stage: “We shouldn’t be so naive as to think that we might play again on September 18 and Corona will be over by then. I hope the league is simply prepared then. If they think we will then have the hall full or 50 percent, then that is a mistake. I hope they already have a plan. “