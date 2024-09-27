The rain cannot be heard in the main square of Mexico City. It falls constantly and clatters, but cannot be heard. It is covered by the cries for justice, by the raised fists, by the wound that roars: “They took them alive, we want them alive!” Thousands of people marched this Thursday to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the disappearance of the 43 Ayotzinapa students. The anger has been brewing for a decade without answers. Between sadness and anger, a feeling permeates the protest of this anniversary: ​​time is of the essence. There are days left until the end of the six-year term of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who promised to clarify the case. The investigation, commissioned by the president, continued until it reached the Army. From there nothing more happened. This Thursday a last symbol has slipped: a National Palace that waits armored, deaf, in the face of the demand for justice.

On the afternoon of September 26, 10 years ago, dozens of students from the Ayotzinapa rural normal school arrived in Iguala, Guerrero. They were looking to get some buses to go to the march that commemorated the Tlatelolco massacre, in Mexico City. They succeeded, but were intercepted when trying to leave the town by a mixed swarm of police and criminals. Hunted, cornered, missing since then. One afternoon just 10 years ago, 43 humble students from Mexico were last seen. Since then, their families have been looking for them, the State has hidden them.

“Here we continue to be the usual fools because reason helps us,” Hilda Legideño, José Antonio’s mother, said this Thursday in front of the National Palace, “we would like to retire, but we can’t because we are missing a son.” Like her, Emiliano Navarrete, father of José Ángel: “Our children were disappeared by the State. We will continue forward because the right to truth and justice is above all.” Also Mario González, father of César Manuel: “These 43 parents are not going to be stopped by those pieces of blocks, if we have to jump over them we are going to jump over them,” in reference to the concrete walls that the Government had installed in the streets surrounding the Zócalo.

This was the first march since the relatives officially broke off the dialogue with López Obrador. From the platform, the families have charged against the president whom they accuse of having betrayed them for protecting the Army. “We demand that the pages containing the missing information about what happened that night be handed over,” said Hilda Legideño. On the way to the Zócalo, the graffiti is repeated remembering the 800 documents that the Secretariat of National Defense had on the case. Along the way, the cries are repeated: “It was the State!”

Hundreds of people listen to the relatives of the 43 missing students when they arrive at the capital’s Zócalo, after the demonstration this Thursday. Aurea Del Rosario

Investigations have shown that all security corporations, municipal, state, federal and military, were present that night in Iguala. That the Army had intelligence agents in the two main scenes from where the boys were taken, that they were monitoring in real time the criminals who took them, and that they had infiltrated the Ayotzinapa Rural Normal School. Of the 142 prosecuted in the case, there are around 60 local police officers, 17 military personnel, or the former chief of the Guerrero police. Dozens of public servants are in jail. Some, like the police from Iguala, Cocula and Huitzuco, for their active participation in the disappearance; others, such as the generals who commanded the military barracks in the area, for their alleged collaboration with Guerreros Unidos.

Investigators currently assume that, in collaboration with municipal and state security forces, the Guerreros Unidos criminal group kidnapped the boys, separated them into groups, and killed them. That they did it in different places, that their remains ended up burned, reduced to small fragments of bone, which were dissolved in acid. That the murderers distributed what was left over in different places, abandoned mines, ravines, wells. There is no certainty of who exactly, within the criminal and state framework, did what. Nor where each student was.

In this decade, only small pieces of bone from three of the normalistas have been found. The first, by Alexander Mora, appeared in the San Juan River, as part of the simulation created by the Government of Enrique Peña Nieto that the 43 had been burned in the Cocula garbage dump. Already in the López Obrador Administration, some pieces that corresponded to Jhosivani Guerrero and Christian Rodríguez were found like needles in a haystack, in the Carnicería ravine, a few hundred meters from the other scenes. That’s been it. A few grams versus absence.

A newsstand displays a protest message painted by demonstrators on their way to the Zócalo, on September 26 in Mexico City. Hector Guerrero

Abel Garcia. Adam Abrajan. Abelardo Vázquez. Alexander Mora. Benjamín Ascencio. Antonio Santana. Bernardo Flores. Carlos Iván Ramírez. Carlos Lorenzo Hernandez. Christian Rodriguez. César Manuel González. Cutberto Ortiz. Christian Colon. Emiliano Gaspar. Doriam González. Felipe Rosa. Everardo Rodríguez. Israel Knight. Giovanni Galindes. Jhosivani Guerrero. Jesús Jovany Rodríguez. Jorge Alvarez. Jonas Trujillo. Jorge Antonio Tizapa. Jorge Aníbal Cruz. José Ángel Campos. Jorge Luis González. José Eduardo Bartolo. José Ángel Navarrete. Julio César López. José Luis Luna. Luis Ángel Abarca. Leonel Castro. Magdaleno Rubén Lauro. Luis Ángel Francisco. Marco Antonio Gómez. Marcial Pablo. Mauricio Ortega. Martin Getsemany. Miguel Ángel Mendoza. Miguel Ángel Hernández. Saul Bruno. Behind each name, a shout: “Presentation alive!”

This Thursday, from international bodies such as the UN, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) or the Argentine Forensic Anthropology Team, dozens of human rights organizations from all the States of Mexico, have demanded that the country’s authorities clarify what happened to the young people. The order is not minor. López Obrador did not succeed, and on this anniversary he went so far as to say: “We did everything to find the young people and no one was protected. We wanted to know everything, things became complicated, they are tangled, complicated by interests, but the truth always makes its way and justice takes time but arrives. We have to move forward. That’s what I can say.”

The baton now passes to Claudia Sheinbaum, whom the president has already committed: “The next president is a very sensitive woman and she will continue the investigation.” Relatives and students have also mentioned it: “We will not rest until we know what happened, no matter who governs.”

