Scoring items in the thrift store for next to nothing seems to be a thing of the past: a sofa full of stains costs 95 euros and a damaged record player even 150 euros. And for a combination of wall cupboard, sideboard and wooden table, you can pay no less than 1,500 euros. What's going on at the thrift store? “They get my stuff for free, so how dare they ask such a large amount for it?” says Daniëlle Anders.

#Anger #39bizarrely39 #high #prices #thrift #store #39Body #stealers39